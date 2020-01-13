Woman, dog killed in Glendale apartment fire

A woman and a dog are dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Glendale overnight.

Glendale Fire says they were called out to an apartment complex near 51st and Northern Avenues around 2:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a fire. A fire that started that had reportedly started in the patio area of a bottom unit had spread to the top unit.

Fire officials say there were four people and two dogs inside to second-story apartment. Three people and one dog made it out safely, but a woman and the other dog were killed in the fire. A man was taken to the hospital with severe burns.

Firefighters are still trying to determine if anyone was inside the bottom unit and where they might be if so.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.