Woman faces murder charges after twins die days after birth with narcotics, cocaine in their systems

A woman in Tennessee faces multiple charges in the deaths of her prematurely born twins after she admitted to taking ecstasy on the day of their births, which authorities say led to their deaths two days later.

WTVC reported that Tiffany Marie Roberts had tested positive for several types of drugs on multiple check-ups while she was pregnant including cocaine, oxycodone, Roxicodone, methamphetamine and benzodiazepine drugs.

According to police, Roberts said she felt short of breath after taking ecstasy on Sunday and went to the hospital where she later gave birth to the twins.

It was later revealed that both infants had tested positive for multiple narcotics including cocaine at the time of their birth, authorities said.

Roberts was arrested and charged with viable fetus as victum, aggravated child abuse or neglect and first-degree murder and is being held on $1,000,000 bond.



