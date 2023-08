A man's release from a halfway house has his family worried, a woman was found dead after she was last seen hiking, and many have the lottery on their minds. Here are the top stories that interested you the most from the last week.

Here are the top stories from FOX 10 from July 30 to Aug. 5.

1. Man buys cheapest livable home in Phoenix after bidding war

2. Missing woman last seen hiking in Deem Hills Recreation Area found dead: PD

3. Want to live on a cruise ship? A 2-year trip around the world from Florida will cost you this much

4. Winning numbers drawn for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot (8/4/2023)

5. Winning numbers drawn for $1.1B Mega Millions jackpot (8/1/2023)

6. Relatives of Rodney Aviles say they are terrified he may kill again: Here's what to know about the case

7. A $1M Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Arizona

8. Alicia Navarro: New details on where exactly she has been prior to being found safe

9. Reds minor league team pulls new t-shirt after fans say graphic draws close resemblance to racial slur

10. 2 hikers in critical condition after being rescued from Phoenix trails