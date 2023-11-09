Woman found dead following house fire: Phoenix FD

A woman is dead, according to Phoenix Fire officials, following a fire at a home on Nov. 9.

The fire happened near 39th Avenue and Irma Lane, which is near the major intersection of 35th Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway. According to fire officials, crews wer sent to the area at around 1:35 p.m. for reports of a fire in the area.

"Crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the interior of a residential home. Firefighters extended hoselines and quickly attacked the fire," read a portion of the statement.

The woman, according to fire officials, was found inside the home by crews.

"Unfortunately the patient was beyond resuscitation," read a portion of the statement.

No firefighters were hurt, and investigators are trying to determine a cause for the fire.

Where the fire happened