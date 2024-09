The Brief A woman was found lying in the street near Lindsay Road and Melody Drive on Sept. 28. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was not identified.



An investigation after police say a woman was found dead in the middle of the road in a Gilbert neighborhood.

Gilbert Police say officers found an unresponsive woman lying in the street near Lindsay Road and Melody Drive just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 28.

Detectives are investigating the woman's death.