Woman found shot at downtown Phoenix McDonald's, police say

A woman is expected to survive after police she was found shot at a downtown Phoenix McDonald's.

According to police, officers responded to the fast-food restaurant near 7th Avenue and Van Buren Street at around 9 p.m. on May 7 and found an injured woman.

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the woman was not shot at the McDonald's, but it's not clear where the shooting actually occurred.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. No suspects are in custody.

Area where the shooting happened: