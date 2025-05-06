Woman found shot at north Phoenix parking lot: PD

The Brief A woman is hospitalized following a shooting, according to Phoenix Police. The woman was found in the area of 7th Street and Union Hills Drive. The woman's injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.



Phoenix Police officials say a woman has been hospitalized, after she was found shot at a parking lot on Monday night.

What we know:

In a statement, Phoenix Police officials said officers responded to the area of 7th Street and Union Hills Drive at around 8:33 p.m. on May 5.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult female inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement. "The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Phoenix."

The woman's injuries were initially described as life-threatening, but in a later statement, police said her injuries were since determined to be non-life-threatening.

What's next:

An investigation remains ongoing, according to police. No arrests have been made.

