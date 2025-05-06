Woman found shot in Phoenix; Carney says Canada 'not for sale' | Morning News Brief

article

New update on the man who shot and killed a Valley convenience store worker a decade ago; an investigation into a deadly overnight crash in the East Valley; and more. Scroll down for more of your top morning headlines from May 6, 2025:

1. Update on man who shot and killed convenience store worker

Featured article

2. New details surrounding West Valley restaurant shooting

Featured article

3. Deadly crash in the East Valley

Featured article

4. Woman hospitalized following shooting

Featured article

5. Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Featured article

Today's weather