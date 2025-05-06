Expand / Collapse search

Woman found shot in Phoenix; Carney says Canada 'not for sale' | Morning News Brief

Updated  May 6, 2025 10:20am MST
PHOENIX - New update on the man who shot and killed a Valley convenience store worker a decade ago; an investigation into a deadly overnight crash in the East Valley; and more. Scroll down for more of your top morning headlines from May 6, 2025:

1. Update on man who shot and killed convenience store worker

39-year-old Apolinar Altamirano, who died at Abrazo West Campus in April, was serving a decades-long prison sentence for killing a convenience store worker in 2015

2. New details surrounding West Valley restaurant shooting

A shooting resulted in three people dead and injured many others. Police are now sharing what led up to those shots in downtown Glendale.

3. Deadly crash in the East Valley

The crash, according to police, happened in the area of Mesa Drive and Hampton Avenue. Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash.

4. Woman hospitalized following shooting

The incident, according to Phoenix Police officials, unfolded in the area of 7th Street and Union Hills Drive. Officers were called to the scene on Monday night.

5. Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Tensions have been high between the U.S. and Canada, and the newly-elected prime minister visited the White House Tuesday after promising to "stand up" to President Trump.

Today's weather

Forecasts are calling for another day of cool and wet weather for parts of the state.

