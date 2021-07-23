Woman gets Facebook timeout for 'men are dumb' comment, labled as 'hate speech'

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 8:45 AM MST until SUN 12:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
16
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 10:30 AM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 12:00 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 7:38 AM MST until SUN 10:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 7:14 AM MST until SUN 10:15 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 8:01 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 9:15 AM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 9:30 AM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 7:57 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:30 AM MST until MON 2:30 AM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:30 AM MDT until MON 3:30 AM MDT, Navajo County

Woman gets Facebook timeout for 'men are dumb' comment, labled as 'hate speech'

By Jessica Dupnack and FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Social Media
FOX 2 Detroit

Woman banned from Facebook after asking 'why are men so dumb'

A Michigan woman found herself in Facebook timeout this week after asking in the comments of a widely shared meme 'why are men so dumb?'.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit woman was banned for 24 hours from the world's largest social media site after she wrote a comment in response to a meme asking 'why are men are so stupid'.

Candace King said she was banned from Facebook for one day after her response to a meme about nail polish and men. The meme suggests women will notice a difference in two different shades of purple and, in the comments section, it turned into men not being able to notice the difference.

"I posted on there 'this is a different color, why are men so stupid' and then 5 seconds later, the comment just disappeared and I was like what’s going on," she said. "At first I thought it was a joke (and) I’m like yeah right I’m blocked..what? But it was real, for sure."

It's no joke. A message from Facebook said her comment doesn't follow community standards for hate speech and she was barred from the platform for 24 hours.

The post actually said 'why are men so dumb'.

"I’ve seen way worse than something silly like that - about nail polish, " she said. 

According to Facebook, the company defines hate speech as a direct attack against people rather than concepts or institutions based on protected characteristics, like gender. Candace said the problem is with Facebook's review process which isn't done by a human.

"I feel like it’s a comment in jest and maybe if an actual person was reviewing this stuff, it might not. But I think most of it is just with Facebook algorithms," Candace said.

Facebook ends ban on posts claiming COVID-19 is man-made

Facebook does give you a chance for rebuttal with a disagree button but Candace said that doesn't do much.

"When you click it, it says that due to COVID that they don’t really have anybody reviewing it so it goes to nowhere," she said.

By Friday, Candace was back on Facebook and reiterates she's definitely not a man-hater. But she will need to watch her comments because something similar could be a longer ban.

"I got the warning that if I do it again, the punishment will be more severe," Candace said.