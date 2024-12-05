Woman helps rescue a mother, her 4 kids after crash into Phoenix canal

The Brief A woman is recalling the moment she stepped in to help a family of five who crashed into a Phoenix canal. The crash happened near 93rd Avenue and McDowell Road on Dec. 5.



A woman and her four kids were saved from a Phoenix canal after a crash on Thursday afternoon.

The Dec. 5 incident happened around 3 p.m. near 93rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

Several people who were nearby heard the car crash into the canal and quickly ran over to help.

A woman says the driver was screaming for help, begging onlookers to help rescue her kids because the car was sinking fast.

A woman named Destina Trevino stepped up.

"She just already had the baby out the window, like, ‘I have four babies in here.’ I'm like, ‘I can do one at a time,’ and she's like, 'The water is filling up fast, and I don't know what I'm going to do.' No one had rope and everyone was just kind of shocked and my first instinct was just to jump in there," Trevino said.

All four kids and their mother were able to get out. Firefighters and paramedics showed up, and said everyone was going to be OK.

Officers are still trying to figure out what caused the driver to lose control and crash into the water.