Woman hit, killed by semi in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - A crash involving a semi-truck in west Phoenix left a woman dead.
The crash happened near 63rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.
The woman has not been identified.
Phoenix Police say the driver of the semi-truck stayed at the scene after the crash.
A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a semi-truck near 63rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Buckeye Road is shut down in both directions in the area due to the investigation.