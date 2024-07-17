Expand / Collapse search

Woman hit, killed by semi in west Phoenix

By and
Published  July 17, 2024 6:17am MST
West Phoenix
A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a semi-truck near 63rd Avenue and Buckeye Road. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

PHOENIX - A crash involving a semi-truck in west Phoenix left a woman dead.

The crash happened near 63rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.

The woman has not been identified.

Phoenix Police say the driver of the semi-truck stayed at the scene after the crash.

deadly semi crash west phx

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Buckeye Road is shut down in both directions in the area due to the investigation.

Map of where the crash happened