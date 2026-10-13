Woman hospitalized, man in custody after Phoenix apartment shooting
PHOENIX - A shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday night left one man in handcuffs, and a woman hospitalized.
What we know:
Around 7 p.m., Phoenix Police responded to the shooting near 19th and Glendale avenues on Oct. 13.
Officers learned the incident "stemmed from a domestic violence argument involving an adult male and adult female family member."
FOX 10 saw a man in the back of a police vehicle, as officers went into an upstairs apartment.
The man was compliant as he was handcuffed, while the woman was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her arm. She is expected to be OK.
What they're saying:
"I've seen her around here before. It just looked like she was holding her shoulder, might have a little graze wound or a little shot, but didn't look like she was going to die or anything," neighbor Jesse Flores said.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released information on the suspect, or the events leading up to the shooting.
What's next:
Officers are actively investigating the scene.
Map of where the shooting occurred.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered by the Phoenix Police Department.