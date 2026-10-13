Woman hospitalized, man in custody after Phoenix apartment shooting

The Brief Officers responded around 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 to a shooting near 19th and Glendale avenues. A domestic violence argument between a male and female family member led to the shooting. A man was taken into custody in handcuffs, and a woman was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her arm.



A shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday night left one man in handcuffs, and a woman hospitalized.

What we know:

Around 7 p.m., Phoenix Police responded to the shooting near 19th and Glendale avenues on Oct. 13.

Officers learned the incident "stemmed from a domestic violence argument involving an adult male and adult female family member."

FOX 10 saw a man in the back of a police vehicle, as officers went into an upstairs apartment.

The man was compliant as he was handcuffed, while the woman was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her arm. She is expected to be OK.

What they're saying:

"I've seen her around here before. It just looked like she was holding her shoulder, might have a little graze wound or a little shot, but didn't look like she was going to die or anything," neighbor Jesse Flores said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released information on the suspect, or the events leading up to the shooting.

What's next:

Officers are actively investigating the scene.

Map of where the shooting occurred.