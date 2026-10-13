Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham

Woman hospitalized, man in custody after Phoenix apartment shooting

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 13, 2026 8:15 PM MST
Published October 13, 2026 8:15 PM MST
Woman shot in arm during Phoenix domestic dispute, man in custody
Woman shot in arm during Phoenix domestic dispute, man in custody

Woman shot in arm during Phoenix domestic dispute, man in custody

A woman is expected to recover after being shot in the arm during a family argument at an apartment complex near 19th and Glendale avenues. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen has more from the scene. 

The Brief

    • Officers responded around 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 to a shooting near 19th and Glendale avenues.
    • A domestic violence argument between a male and female family member led to the shooting.
    • A man was taken into custody in handcuffs, and a woman was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her arm.

PHOENIX - A shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday night left one man in handcuffs, and a woman hospitalized. 

What we know:

Around 7 p.m., Phoenix Police responded to the shooting near 19th and Glendale avenues on Oct. 13. 

Officers learned the incident "stemmed from a domestic violence argument involving an adult male and adult female family member."

FOX 10 saw a man in the back of a police vehicle, as officers went into an upstairs apartment. 

The man was compliant as he was handcuffed, while the woman was taken to a nearby hospital after suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her arm. She is expected to be OK. 

What they're saying:

"I've seen her around here before. It just looked like she was holding her shoulder, might have a little graze wound or a little shot, but didn't look like she was going to die or anything," neighbor Jesse Flores said. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not released information on the suspect, or the events leading up to the shooting.

What's next:

Officers are actively investigating the scene.

Map of where the shooting occurred.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered by the Phoenix Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews