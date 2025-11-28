Woman injured in south Phoenix apartment shooting; suspect arrested

The Brief A woman was hospitalized after a shooting at a south Phoenix apartment complex near Central and Baseline. Police say the suspect fled but was later arrested in a neighboring city. Investigators are still determining what led to the shooting.



Phoenix police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in south Phoenix.

What we know:

Officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Baseline Road around 1:20 a.m. on Friday where a woman was found with non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

"The adult male suspect fled the area, but was apprehended in a neighboring city," stated Sgt. Rob Scherer of the Phoenix Police Department.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity has not been released, nor has the name of the neighboring city where he was apprehended.

What's next:

Detectives are still working to determine what led to the shooting.

