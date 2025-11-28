Woman injured in south Phoenix apartment shooting; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in south Phoenix.
What we know:
Officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Baseline Road around 1:20 a.m. on Friday where a woman was found with non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
"The adult male suspect fled the area, but was apprehended in a neighboring city," stated Sgt. Rob Scherer of the Phoenix Police Department.
What we don't know:
The suspect's identity has not been released, nor has the name of the neighboring city where he was apprehended.
What's next:
Detectives are still working to determine what led to the shooting.
Map of the crime scene area