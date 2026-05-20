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Woman killed after being struck by 2 vehicles in West Phoenix hit-and-run

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Published  May 20, 2026 9:06 AM MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A woman died after being struck by two separate vehicles while walking along McDowell Road in West Phoenix on Tuesday night.
    • Both drivers involved in the collision fled the scene, and police are currently searching for a tan SUV and a white SUV.

PHOENIX - A woman has died after police say she was struck by two vehicles in West Phoenix Tuesday night.

What we know:

Phoenix police responded to the area of 39th Avenue and McDowell Road regarding a pedestrian-involved collision, where they found an unresponsive woman at around 9:50 p.m. on May 19. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died. 

The woman was believed to have been walking westbound on McDowell, using the curb lane, when she was hit by a tan SUV, which was also traveling west. Officers said she was hit by a second vehicle heading west, this time by a white SUV. 

Both drivers did not remain at the scene of the crash.

What we don't know:

The exact models of the vehicles are unknown. The victim's identity was not released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the deadly crash is asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyWest PhoenixNews