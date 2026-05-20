Woman killed after being struck by 2 vehicles in West Phoenix hit-and-run

The Brief A woman died after being struck by two separate vehicles while walking along McDowell Road in West Phoenix on Tuesday night. Both drivers involved in the collision fled the scene, and police are currently searching for a tan SUV and a white SUV.



A woman has died after police say she was struck by two vehicles in West Phoenix Tuesday night.

What we know:

Phoenix police responded to the area of 39th Avenue and McDowell Road regarding a pedestrian-involved collision, where they found an unresponsive woman at around 9:50 p.m. on May 19. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The woman was believed to have been walking westbound on McDowell, using the curb lane, when she was hit by a tan SUV, which was also traveling west. Officers said she was hit by a second vehicle heading west, this time by a white SUV.

Both drivers did not remain at the scene of the crash.

What we don't know:

The exact models of the vehicles are unknown. The victim's identity was not released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the deadly crash is asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area.