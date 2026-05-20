Woman killed after being struck by 2 vehicles in West Phoenix hit-and-run
PHOENIX - A woman has died after police say she was struck by two vehicles in West Phoenix Tuesday night.
What we know:
Phoenix police responded to the area of 39th Avenue and McDowell Road regarding a pedestrian-involved collision, where they found an unresponsive woman at around 9:50 p.m. on May 19. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.
The woman was believed to have been walking westbound on McDowell, using the curb lane, when she was hit by a tan SUV, which was also traveling west. Officers said she was hit by a second vehicle heading west, this time by a white SUV.
Both drivers did not remain at the scene of the crash.
What we don't know:
The exact models of the vehicles are unknown. The victim's identity was not released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the deadly crash is asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of the area.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department