Arizona's first 2026 execution; ICE detains deadly crash suspect l Morning News Brief

From the first execution in the state this year, to an Arizona court deciding who gets a nearly $13M jackpot prize, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 20.

1. First Arizona execution of 2026

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2. ICE detains deadly Phoenix crash suspect

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3. Gas station manager sued over $12.8M jackpot

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4. Search underway for 2 vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

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5. Happy retirement! Valley teacher retires after 46-year career

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A look at today's weather

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