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Arizona's first 2026 execution; ICE detains deadly crash suspect l Morning News Brief

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Published  May 20, 2026 9:32 AM MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

From the first execution in the state this year, to an Arizona court deciding who gets a nearly $13M jackpot prize, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 20. 

1. First Arizona execution of 2026

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Leroy McGill: Arizona man convicted of 'especially cruel' murder to be executed
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Leroy McGill: Arizona man convicted of 'especially cruel' murder to be executed

On Wednesday morning, Arizona is scheduled to carry out the death sentence of a convicted murderer. Leroy Dean McGill will be put to death by lethal injection at 10 a.m. for a crime prosecutors called "especially cruel."

2. ICE detains deadly Phoenix crash suspect

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Woman arrested in Phoenix crash that killed her daughter detained by ICE
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Woman arrested in Phoenix crash that killed her daughter detained by ICE

Immigration authorities arrested 30-year-old Brenda Rivera-Estrada at a Maricopa County detention facility following a rollover crash in Phoenix that killed her 9-year-old daughter.

3. Gas station manager sued over $12.8M jackpot

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Arizona lottery ticket dispute: Court to decide ownership of $12.8M jackpot
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Arizona lottery ticket dispute: Court to decide ownership of $12.8M jackpot

An Arizona court will determine who gets a $12.8 million prize after a Circle K employee reportedly clocked out, took off his uniform, and bought a ticket with the winning numbers.

4. Search underway for 2 vehicle in deadly hit-and-run

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Woman killed after being struck by 2 vehicles in West Phoenix hit-and-run
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Woman killed after being struck by 2 vehicles in West Phoenix hit-and-run

A woman died after being struck by two separate vehicles while walking along McDowell Road in West Phoenix on Tuesday night.

5. Happy retirement! Valley teacher retires after 46-year career

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Deer Valley educator retires after 46 years of teaching
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Deer Valley educator retires after 46 years of teaching

One Valley teacher is retiring from Sunrise Elementary School after a 46-year career as a reading specialist.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/20/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/20/26

Highs in the Valley on Wednesday will be just below normal at about 94 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

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