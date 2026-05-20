Arizona's first 2026 execution; ICE detains deadly crash suspect l Morning News Brief

From the first execution in the state this year, to an Arizona court deciding who gets a nearly $13M jackpot prize, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 20.
1. First Arizona execution of 2026
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On Wednesday morning, Arizona is scheduled to carry out the death sentence of a convicted murderer. Leroy Dean McGill will be put to death by lethal injection at 10 a.m. for a crime prosecutors called "especially cruel."
2. ICE detains deadly Phoenix crash suspect
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Immigration authorities arrested 30-year-old Brenda Rivera-Estrada at a Maricopa County detention facility following a rollover crash in Phoenix that killed her 9-year-old daughter.
3. Gas station manager sued over $12.8M jackpot
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An Arizona court will determine who gets a $12.8 million prize after a Circle K employee reportedly clocked out, took off his uniform, and bought a ticket with the winning numbers.
4. Search underway for 2 vehicle in deadly hit-and-run
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A woman died after being struck by two separate vehicles while walking along McDowell Road in West Phoenix on Tuesday night.
5. Happy retirement! Valley teacher retires after 46-year career
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One Valley teacher is retiring from Sunrise Elementary School after a 46-year career as a reading specialist.
A look at today's weather
Highs in the Valley on Wednesday will be just below normal at about 94 degrees.
Click here for full forecast