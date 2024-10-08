Woman killed at Mesa bus stop; Man accused of 'racially motivated' crimes killed by police | Nightly Roundup

Woman killed at Mesa bus stop | Nightly Roundup
A woman was shot down while waiting for a bus in Mesa. Meanwhile, a man skipped out on his court date for a severe case of animal abuse. These are among tonight's top stories.
PHOENIX - From a woman who was gunned down by two men while waiting at a Mesa bus stop to new information on the criminal history of a man who was killed by Tempe police, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, October 8, 2024.
1. Woman shot and killed while waiting at a Mesa bus station
Two people are in custody after police say a shooting at Center Street and McKellips Road left a woman dead.
2. Man who was shot and killed by Tempe Police is accused of ‘racially motivated’ crimes
A man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting last week in Tempe has been linked to two other crimes that are believed to be racially motivated, police said.
3. 2 men arrested in connection to a criminal enterprise
A sophisticated burglary crew has been arrested for thefts at 9 different Family Dollar stores and one KFC in the Valley.
4. Man accused of animal cruelty skips court date
A Phoenix man accused of animal cruelty didn't show up for his arraignment on Tuesday as he's accused of cruel neglect that led to the death of his dog. Animal activists say this all could have been prevented had authorities stepped in sooner.
5. Former President Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley
Trump's campaign announced on Tuesday that he will hold a rally on Oct. 13 at the Findley Toyota Arena in Prescott Valley.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 10/8/24
Another day of record-breaking heat.