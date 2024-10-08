Woman killed at Mesa bus stop; Man accused of 'racially motivated' crimes killed by police | Nightly Roundup

From a woman who was gunned down by two men while waiting at a Mesa bus stop to new information on the criminal history of a man who was killed by Tempe police, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

1. Woman shot and killed while waiting at a Mesa bus station

2. Man who was shot and killed by Tempe Police is accused of ‘racially motivated’ crimes

3. 2 men arrested in connection to a criminal enterprise

4. Man accused of animal cruelty skips court date

5. Former President Trump to hold rally in Prescott Valley

Also, your weather forecast for tonight