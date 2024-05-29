Woman living under alias in Canada named as Scottsdale cold case suspect

A 30-year-old Scottsdale cold case featured on "Unsolved Mysteries" is officially closed.

In 1994, 21-year-old Angela Maher was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

Before an important court date, the woman responsible fled, and she was never found.

Now, we know what happened to Angela's killer.

‘We can turn the page and move on’

On July 29, 1994, Angela was home from college.

The Xavier Prep grad deeply cared about her friends, and, in a cruel tragic irony, started a "Students Against Drunk Driving Club" in high school.

That night, Angela went to pick up a friend who needed a ride home from a bar in Scottsdale. At that same time, Gloria Schulze was driving drunk.

Her red van plowed into the small white car Angela was driving.

Unsolved Mysteries picked up the story when it originally aired in 1996 on NBC.

Eventually, Schulze was offered a plea bargain.

Gloria Schulze

If she pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and manslaughter, she would serve a reduced sentence. A pretrial hearing was set for Sept. 15, 1995, but Schulze took off, and no one knew where.

"It really tormented my mom not knowing what happened to Gloria Schulze," said Don Maher, Angela's brother. "At least now, the story is done. We can turn the page and move on."

For years, Scottsdale Police continued to investigate. They recently learned that Schultze had been living in the small town of Yellowknife, Canada, more than 2,600 miles away from Phoenix.

In 2009, she was busted for a DUI, and she went by the name Kate Dooley.

"To be honest, we always thought she was in Mexico, but it makes sense that you would go somewhere that remote that's completely off the grid that people don't pay attention to," Don said.

Schulze died in 2019, so the case is officially closed.

"It's bittersweet. It's sad that my mother passed away before knowing the outcome, but also a happy ending in the sense that we know what happened to her," Don said.

Don is grateful to Scottsdale Police and everyone else who didn't give up.

"She had a genuine zest for life," Don said about his sister. She really cared about her family, her friends and the people around her. She always wanted the best for those people in her life."

Anglea is buried at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Phoenix right by her mother.