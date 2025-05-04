Woman shares mental health journey to inspire others to seek help

article

The Brief A Valley woman shares her mental health journey, hoping to inspire others to seek help. If you don't have others to rely on for support, there's a community there for you through Copa Health.



Mental health is emerging as an important part of our overall health, and one organization is highlighting the resources available during Mental Health Awareness Month.



We're hearing from a Valley woman who took advantage of the help and changed her life for the better.

What they're saying:

The awareness of mental health check-ins has continued to rise, and the issue doesn't discriminate, affecting people of all ages and backgrounds.

That includes Erin Callinan who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 17.

"I experienced another manic episode and was subsequently hospitalized, bought in that it's really important that I not only acknowledge and accept my diagnosis of bipolar disorder, but recognize that it's treatable and for that I'm incredibly thankful," Erin said.

Local perspective:

Copa Health, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people with developmental, intellectual or behavioral challenges, is available to help anyone and everyone.

It's something Erin's mom said just didn't exist 20 years ago.

"If we would've had Copa 23 years ago, it could've been so much different. We just didn't have it. So thank you, thank you to them for all of the services that they offer," Pril Callinan, Erin's mom, said.

Big picture view:

Copa Health's 31 days of Healing kicked off May 1 with a month-long series of community events, educational resources and storytelling platforms to help people navigate stress and get help.

"We're human, and it's OK to have fears, and it's OK to recognize the insecurities or the shame that may show up with a mental illness. However, there's hope. I encourage people to ask for help. You do not have to be in this journey alone," Erin said.

What's next:

Erin is doing a lot better and credits her support system. For those without one, there's a community there to help.

Copa Health's free resources can be found on its website.

It encourages everyone to take the first step in asking for help to get your mental health on track.