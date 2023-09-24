Woman shot in south Phoenix, investigation underway

A woman has serious injuries after she was shot on Sept. 24 in south Phoenix.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. near 16th Street and Baseline Road. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Where the shooting happened: