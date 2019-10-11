Woman shot in the arm during party at Airbnb rental, 911 call released

We're hearing the 9-1-1 call made after a shooting that happened at an Airbnb rental in Scottsdale.

Caller: "Heard what I believe was six to seven gunshots, the second I heard the gunshots, it's an Airbnb on over there, they're having a big party.. I saw four or five younger kids looking over the back fence onto Indian School [Road] and I heard people over there screaming."

Police were called to a home near Granite Reef and Indian School roads back on September 29.

A woman at the house party was shot in the arm, but not seriously injured.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS