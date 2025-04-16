Woman shot and killed in Phoenix, 1 man detained as police investigate

article

The Brief One woman was pronounced dead after a shooting in Phoenix on April 16. The shooting happened near the intersection of 13th Avenue and McDowell Road. One man was detained and police have opened an investigation.



A woman is dead after police discovered her in Phoenix suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police responded to the scene near 13th Avenue and Willetta Street around 2 p.m. for an "unknown trouble call."

That is where they found the adult woman before bringing her to a nearby hospital.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

One man was detained and Phoenix police said the area would be closed off for some time.

What we don't know:

We do not know the identity of the woman or the suspect.

Police have opened an investigation.

Map of where the woman was found shot: