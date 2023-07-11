Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins

Woman shot to death while helping a friend in Phoenix

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Victim's family speaks following DV incident

A woman helping a friend during a domestic violence situation becomes a victim herself and now her family is speaking out for the first time since the deadly shooting on Cave Creek Road near Greenway Parkway.

PHOENIX - A woman helping a friend during a domestic violence situation becomes a victim herself and now her family is speaking out for the first time since the deadly shooting on July 7.

Stephanie Ellico's family describes her as the life of the party. She was 31 years old when a bullet took her life.

"I wish it wasn't true," said Stephanie's sister, April Angerer.

Early Friday morning, the family says Stephanie was helping a friend get out of a domestic violence situation on Cave Creek Road near Greenway Parkway, but things escalated between her and 31-year-old Christian Ball.

Court documents reveal that Ball was cut during a fight and several minutes later, he pulled out a gun and shot Stephanie.

Stephanie's friend helped her get inside a truck to take her to an area hospital, but she was losing too much blood before her friend could drive away from the scene.

Related

Woman dies after being shot in north Phoenix, suspect arrested
article

Woman dies after being shot in north Phoenix, suspect arrested

A man is accused of killing a woman near Greenway Parkway and Cave Creek Road early Friday morning.

"Then him ramming the truck while she's in there taking her last breaths. He's ramming the truck," said Stephanie's mother, Rebecca Angerer.

Police arrested Ball. He is accused of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Rebecca says Stephanie was her favorite daughter, her "tom boy."

"I'm not as close with my other kids as I am with Stephanie. She was like my rock."

April says Stephanie will be remembered for how much she loved people.

"She has a big heart."

"She has your  back," said Rebecca. "I mean she'd have your back, give her all to you, on that aspect. When it comes to initiating a fight or something like that, she's not about that."

Her mom misses her already.

"I would do anything to get Tia Stephanie back her life, like giving my own, just so she can see her twin sister's kid."

But she is thankful Stephanie was with a close friend when she took her last breath.

"I can't even believe it's true."

Ball remains in jail. His bond was set at $100,000 and his next court date is July 13.