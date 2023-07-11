Woman shot to death while helping a friend in Phoenix

A woman helping a friend during a domestic violence situation becomes a victim herself and now her family is speaking out for the first time since the deadly shooting on July 7.

Stephanie Ellico's family describes her as the life of the party. She was 31 years old when a bullet took her life.

"I wish it wasn't true," said Stephanie's sister, April Angerer.

Early Friday morning, the family says Stephanie was helping a friend get out of a domestic violence situation on Cave Creek Road near Greenway Parkway, but things escalated between her and 31-year-old Christian Ball.

Court documents reveal that Ball was cut during a fight and several minutes later, he pulled out a gun and shot Stephanie.

Stephanie's friend helped her get inside a truck to take her to an area hospital, but she was losing too much blood before her friend could drive away from the scene.

"Then him ramming the truck while she's in there taking her last breaths. He's ramming the truck," said Stephanie's mother, Rebecca Angerer.

Police arrested Ball. He is accused of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Rebecca says Stephanie was her favorite daughter, her "tom boy."

"I'm not as close with my other kids as I am with Stephanie. She was like my rock."

April says Stephanie will be remembered for how much she loved people.

"She has a big heart."

"She has your back," said Rebecca. "I mean she'd have your back, give her all to you, on that aspect. When it comes to initiating a fight or something like that, she's not about that."

Her mom misses her already.

"I would do anything to get Tia Stephanie back her life, like giving my own, just so she can see her twin sister's kid."

But she is thankful Stephanie was with a close friend when she took her last breath.

"I can't even believe it's true."

Ball remains in jail. His bond was set at $100,000 and his next court date is July 13.