Woman suffers serious injuries following crash involving bus: Phoenix PD

Phoenix Police officials say two people were taken to the hospital as a result of a crash that involved a bus on July 2.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road at around 9:45 a.m. following reports of the crash.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult female passenger of the car involved in the collision with serious injuries. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.

Police also said a female bus passenger was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.

Dig deeper:

While Phoenix Police identified the bus involved as a Valley Metro bus, a spokesperson with Valley Metro said the bus involved appears to be operated by the City of Phoenix.

Meanwhile, public transit officials with the City of Phoenix have referred all further inquiries on the matter to the Phoenix Police Department.

Local Impact:

Phoenix Police say as a result of the crash, the intersection of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road is closed in all directions, as detectives respond to assume the investigation.

"This closure is expected to be in place for several hours," read a portion of their statement.

Area where the crash happened