Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 11:54 AM MST until WED 12:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
6
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 12:11 PM MST until WED 1:00 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 1:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County

Woman suffers serious injuries following crash involving bus: Phoenix PD

By
Updated  July 2, 2025 11:23am MST
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Brief

    • 2 people have been taken to the hospital as a result of a crash involving a bus in Phoenix.
    • The crash happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road.
    • The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours, according to Phoenix Police officials.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say two people were taken to the hospital as a result of a crash that involved a bus on July 2.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road at around 9:45 a.m. following reports of the crash.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult female passenger of the car involved in the collision with serious injuries. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries," read a portion of the statement.

Police also said a female bus passenger was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.

Dig deeper:

While Phoenix Police identified the bus involved as a Valley Metro bus, a spokesperson with Valley Metro said the bus involved appears to be operated by the City of Phoenix.

Meanwhile, public transit officials with the City of Phoenix have referred all further inquiries on the matter to the Phoenix Police Department.

Local Impact:

Phoenix Police say as a result of the crash, the intersection of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road is closed in all directions, as detectives respond to assume the investigation.

"This closure is expected to be in place for several hours," read a portion of their statement.

Area where the crash happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from statements released by the Phoenix Police Department and Valley Metro.

TrafficPhoenixNews