Woman used bolt cutters to break into gym lockers, steal credit cards: police

A woman accused of breaking into lockers at multiple Valley gyms and stealing credit cards has been arrested.

Scottsdale Police say 35-year-old Natasha Streeter used bolt cutters to cut off padlocks from women's lockers during at least four separate incidents.

"She would then use the credit cards from these burglaries to buy large amounts of gift cards and convert them into cash funds," the department said.

Natasha Streeter (MCSO)

Police did not specify which gyms were allegedly targeted.

Streeter was arrested on Aug. 24. She was booked into jail and is accused of multiple burglary and theft charges.