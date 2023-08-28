Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Kofa, Central La Paz
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Woman used bolt cutters to break into gym lockers, steal credit cards: police

By
Published 
Updated 12:23PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A woman accused of breaking into lockers at multiple Valley gyms and stealing credit cards has been arrested.

Scottsdale Police say 35-year-old Natasha Streeter used bolt cutters to cut off padlocks from women's lockers during at least four separate incidents.

"She would then use the credit cards from these burglaries to buy large amounts of gift cards and convert them into cash funds," the department said.

Natasha Streeter

Natasha Streeter (MCSO)

Police did not specify which gyms were allegedly targeted.

Streeter was arrested on Aug. 24. She was booked into jail and is accused of multiple burglary and theft charges. 