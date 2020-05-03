Woman visits dad in Phoenix assisted living facility through window

A woman visiting her dad in a Phoenix assisted living community home were able to find a way to spend some quality time together, despite tightened visitation restrictions due to the pandemic.

Lisa Campbell says she had planned to picnic outside with her father, but because of additional restrictions, she had to sit outside on a bench while he was indoors.

"We could see each other, but obviously couldn't communicate," Campbell wrote to FOX 10.

Luckily, residence staff were able to help the pair get connected.

Campbell says the staff set up Skype on two iPads, allowing them to have a pleasant time together.

"During times of uncertainty, we need to highlight good doers," Campbell wrote.

She says that times have been challenging during the pandemic - she had been visiting her father nearly every day to ensure that he was adjusting well to the living facility.

"He seems to have adjusted well as he is amongst good and caring people," Campbell wrote.

