Woman who was killed in I-17 crash was a shooting victim in Phoenix a month prior

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
10
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Woman who was killed in I-17 crash was a shooting victim in Phoenix a month prior

By
Published 
Updated 5:18PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A mother. A daughter. A sister.

That’s how a family is remembering their loved one who was in a fiery crash that claimed the lives of three people just after 11 p.m. on July 3 along Thunderbird Road, west of I-17. 

Just a month earlier, the family of 41-year-old Tesha Jeffrey says she was a victim of a shooting that left 2 others dead. She was shot in her leg and was recovering at the time of the crash.

Woman killed in Phoenix crash shot a month prior

A 41-year-old woman who was shot in the leg a month ago was killed in a July 3 car crash near I-17 and Thunderbird Road, police say. It's believed she was taking a rideshare when she, the driver, and another person in a different car died.

Her sister is now grieving her big sister who she would copy all the time as a kid because she admired her so much.

"She was very outgoing, outspoken, a goofy personality," said Chonte Flores. "She was a daughter, she was a friend, she has a lot of people who love her and are hurting. She was a good person, and a lot of people were robbed from time with her."

She was believed to be taking a rideshare Monday evening when she and her driver 54-year-old Majid Al Juhaishi were hit.

41-year-old Tesha Jeffrey

Detectives believe a Chevrolet Camaro ran a red light, colliding with Tesha and Majid’s Chevrolet Traverse and a third vehicle.

"Something so simple as stopping," her sister said. "You know, people’s lives are changed forever."

Everyone in the third vehicle was treated and released from the hospital, investigators say. However, three were killed as a result.

The three people killed are a passenger of the Camero, 21-year-old Esteban Espinoza Lopez, Majid and Tesha.

Related

Phoenix triple shooting: 2 dead, 1 injured, man arrested
article

Phoenix triple shooting: 2 dead, 1 injured, man arrested

Two people are dead and another is injured after a shooting broke out near 29th Avenue and Bell Road.

"They are taking it really hard right now," Flores says. "She will never get to meet her grandchildren."

Adding to their grief, Flores says, was that Tesha was a recent survivor of a shooting in Phoenix on June 3 that killed two others, and left her with an injured leg.

"She was just recuperating from that, and now this, exactly what, a month and a day after each other? It’s devastating," Flores said.

Police say Tesha wasn’t wearing her seatbelt at the time of the fatal collision, which is why her sister is begging everyone who watches and reads this story to keep this in mind every time you go on the road.

Related

3 dead, 2 hurt in fiery crash near I-17 in north Phoenix
article

3 dead, 2 hurt in fiery crash near I-17 in north Phoenix

Investigators say the Camaro was heading westbound on Thunderbird Road when it ran a red light and crash into the Traverse, which was heading south on the I-17 access road.

"Put your seatbelt on. Who's to know, maybe if she had her seatbelt on, she would still be here," she said.

The driver of the Camero was released pending the results of the toxicology tests.

During this time, there’s a GoFundMe set up for the family to help with unexpected funeral costs: https://gofund.me/d598bc5f

Lyft released a statement on this crash, saying, "Our hearts are with the victims' families and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We have reached out to the families of the rider and driver to offer support, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."