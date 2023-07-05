Woman who was killed in I-17 crash was a shooting victim in Phoenix a month prior

A mother. A daughter. A sister.

That’s how a family is remembering their loved one who was in a fiery crash that claimed the lives of three people just after 11 p.m. on July 3 along Thunderbird Road, west of I-17.

Just a month earlier, the family of 41-year-old Tesha Jeffrey says she was a victim of a shooting that left 2 others dead. She was shot in her leg and was recovering at the time of the crash.

Her sister is now grieving her big sister who she would copy all the time as a kid because she admired her so much.

"She was very outgoing, outspoken, a goofy personality," said Chonte Flores. "She was a daughter, she was a friend, she has a lot of people who love her and are hurting. She was a good person, and a lot of people were robbed from time with her."

She was believed to be taking a rideshare Monday evening when she and her driver 54-year-old Majid Al Juhaishi were hit.

41-year-old Tesha Jeffrey

Detectives believe a Chevrolet Camaro ran a red light, colliding with Tesha and Majid’s Chevrolet Traverse and a third vehicle.

"Something so simple as stopping," her sister said. "You know, people’s lives are changed forever."

Everyone in the third vehicle was treated and released from the hospital, investigators say. However, three were killed as a result.

The three people killed are a passenger of the Camero, 21-year-old Esteban Espinoza Lopez, Majid and Tesha.

"They are taking it really hard right now," Flores says. "She will never get to meet her grandchildren."

Adding to their grief, Flores says, was that Tesha was a recent survivor of a shooting in Phoenix on June 3 that killed two others, and left her with an injured leg.

"She was just recuperating from that, and now this, exactly what, a month and a day after each other? It’s devastating," Flores said.

Police say Tesha wasn’t wearing her seatbelt at the time of the fatal collision, which is why her sister is begging everyone who watches and reads this story to keep this in mind every time you go on the road.

"Put your seatbelt on. Who's to know, maybe if she had her seatbelt on, she would still be here," she said.

The driver of the Camero was released pending the results of the toxicology tests.

During this time, there’s a GoFundMe set up for the family to help with unexpected funeral costs: https://gofund.me/d598bc5f

Lyft released a statement on this crash, saying, "Our hearts are with the victims' families and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We have reached out to the families of the rider and driver to offer support, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."