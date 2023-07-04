Expand / Collapse search
3 dead, 2 hurt in crash near I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - Three people are dead, and two others are hurt following a multi-car crash near Interstate 17 in north Phoenix

The crash happened late Monday night along Thunderbird Road, west of I-17.

Police confirmed five people were involved in the crash, and three are dead. The victims' identities have not been released.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Area where the crash happened: