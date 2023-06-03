Phoenix triple shooting: 2 dead, 1 injured, man detained

Phoenix police are investigating a triple shooting that broke out near 29th Avenue and Bell Road early Saturday morning.

Officers were in the area at around 3:15 a.m. on June 3 when they heard gunshots ring out.

They discovered three victims who had been shot. Two of them, a man and woman, died from their injuries at the scene.

A third female victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

A man was detained in connection to the incident, police say.

The area will be restricted throughout the morning for the investigation.

"What led up to the shooting and the exact involvement of the detained individual remains part of the ongoing investigation," said Sgt. Robert Scherer with Phoenix Police.

