Woman whose fiance died during confrontation with police speaks out

A week ago, a standoff with an armed man turned deadly at a North Phoenix apartment complex, after the suspect killed himself and two dogs.

The incident happened at the Vaseo Apartments near 7th Street and Greenway Parkway, and on Saturday, the woman at the center of the domestic violence incident that sparked the standoff is speaking out on what happened.

The victim, Sarah Schumaker, said her now-deceased fiance suffered from severe mental illness. She said the abuse began nearly two months ago.

"I'm just waiting for the dream to wake up," said Schumaker. She did not want her face shown in the report.

During the standoff, police surrounded the home where Daniel Sudberry was shooting at officers. After the situation came to a close, Schumaker's home is littered with broken glass, broken windows and a strong scent of tear gas. The scent was so strong that FOX 10 cameras couldn't go into the apartment.

"He just snapped," said Schumaker. "We didn't even fight. He just snapped."

Sarah says she was beaten by Sudberry, who stomped on her stomach and back.

"And then, he started kicking my head like a soccer ball, and then he just walked away," said Schumaker.

Schumaker said she knew he was going for his gun.

"I just ran out screaming help me, please help me, call the police," said Schumaker. "He started shooting in the apartment, and I just broke down because I knew my dogs were dead."

After three hours of negotiations. police found Sudberry dead inside the apartment, along with Schumaker's two dogs, Bear and Jake.

"It's everything that is hitting me, so today, physically today, it's nothing but sadness because I'm seeing the stuff of my dogs,"

Schumaker said she is aware that she was in a domestic violence situation, but also says that the suspect suffered from severe mental illness, and should have never had a gun.

GoFundMe for Sarah Shumaker

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-sarah-jean?sharetype=teams&member=2969222&rcid=r01-157004382903-9707bf4b256d422b&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_m