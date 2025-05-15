Woman's body found below 80-foot cliff in Mohave County

The Brief The Mohave County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a woman whose body they found 80-feet below a cliff. She was found on May 9, but investigators believe she was there for weeks. The sheriff's office released information on some of the items she was wearing, or had with her.



The Mohave County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a woman who was found dead at the bottom of an 80-foot cliff.

What we know:

The woman's body was found on May 9 in the Beaver Dam area.

"The female was approximately four miles south of the TA truck stop in Beaver Dam and one mile west of I-15. The female appeared to have fallen off the top of the cliff and had been in this location for several weeks," the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman had black shoulder-length hair that investigators described as "matted."

"There is limited physical description information due to the decomposition of the body," the sheriff's office said.

These are the items the woman was wearing or had with her:

Medium gray-colored White Fable sweatpants

A black-colored Vegas Golden Knights beanie

Size 10 white and blue-colored Nautica tennis shoes with no laces

Large black Twisted Soul sweatpants

Large red long-sleeve Adidas T-shirt with the words Southern Utah Basketball

Extra large black H&M T-shirt

What we don't know:

"At this time, the cause of death is still under investigation," the sheriff's office said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about who this woman might be is asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 928-753-2141 and reference DR #25-016678.

