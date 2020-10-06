Firefighters say a man is dead after getting trapped underneath a palm tree in central Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene near 20th Street and Indian School Road and found a man in his 40s who was trapped underneath palm fronds approximately 20 feet in the air.

Firefighters worked quickly to rescue the man, however, he was pronounced dead after being pulled from under the palm tree.

The Phoenix Police Department will be in charge of the death investigation.

Worker dead after getting trapped in palm tree in central Phoenix (Phoenix Fire Department)

