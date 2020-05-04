Worker rescued after getting tangled in tree in north Phoenix neighborhood

"That was actually his last branch that he was going to do for the day and then he was going to be done," said homeowner Michelle.

Homeowner Michelle says every year, she hires someone to trim up her pine trees around her house located near 21st Avenue.

Today, a worker was trying to finish the yard work when he got tied up in a tree.

"He went to cut down the branch and it swung around and hit the bottom of his ladder, so it just got him all twisted up," Michelle said.

The worker's rope got tangled in the ladder while he was standing at the top. He was able to hold on until Phoenix firefighters arrived and got him safely down.

"Very lucky. He's very, very lucky. He's doing good though. He's walking around and he was in the shade waiting for them so he's going to be OK," Michelle said.