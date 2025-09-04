Worker rescued from top of light pole at Hohokam Stadium

The Brief A worker was struck in the head while changing lights on a pole at Hohokam Stadium on Sept. 4. The worker was safely brought down by rescue crews and taken to a hospital.



A worker who was stuck on a light pole on Thursday at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa has been safely rescued.

What we know:

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department says the worker was changing lights on a pole on the north side of the stadium on Sept. 4 when he was struck and injured his head.

"Due to the head injury, he doesn't feel like he can come down on his own," the department said. "We have TRT crews getting ready to assist him down."

SkyFOX video showed crews going up the light pole before bringing him down safely.

"While he was performing maintenance, they had an equipment failure that struck the gentleman in the head, causing unknown injuries," a Mesa Fire and Medical official said. "Currently being evaluated and treated, transported to Banner Desert Hospital."

Hohokam Stadium is located near Center Street and Brown Road.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A worker was rescued on Sept. 4 after getting stuck on a light pole at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The worker's current condition is unknown. His identity hasn't been released.

Map of Hohokam Stadium