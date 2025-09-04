Worker rescued from top of light pole at Hohokam Stadium

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 12:09 PM MST until THU 6:15 PM MST, Coconino County
9
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 12:40 PM MST until THU 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 1:24 PM MST until THU 4:30 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Gila River Valley, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, Southeast Yuma County, Cave Creek/New River, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Kofa, East Valley, Globe/Miami, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Yuma County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Deer Valley, Southeast Gila County, Northwest Pinal County, Superior, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Parker Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, Gila Bend, Tonto Basin, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Central Phoenix, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Dripping Springs, Aguila Valley
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flood Advisory
from THU 1:35 PM MST until THU 4:45 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 2:00 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Parker Valley

Worker rescued from top of light pole at Hohokam Stadium

By and
Updated  September 4, 2025 12:36pm MST
Mesa
FOX 10 Phoenix
Man rescued from light pole at Hohokam Stadium

Man rescued from light pole at Hohokam Stadium

Crews rescued a worker who got stuck on a light pole at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa after hitting his head. The incident happened on the north side of the stadium near Brown Road and Center Street. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.

The Brief

    • A worker was struck in the head while changing lights on a pole at Hohokam Stadium on Sept. 4.
    • The worker was safely brought down by rescue crews and taken to a hospital.

MESA, Ariz. - A worker who was stuck on a light pole on Thursday at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa has been safely rescued.

What we know:

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department says the worker was changing lights on a pole on the north side of the stadium on Sept. 4 when he was struck and injured his head.

"Due to the head injury, he doesn't feel like he can come down on his own," the department said. "We have TRT crews getting ready to assist him down."

SkyFOX video showed crews going up the light pole before bringing him down safely.

"While he was performing maintenance, they had an equipment failure that struck the gentleman in the head, causing unknown injuries," a Mesa Fire and Medical official said. "Currently being evaluated and treated, transported to Banner Desert Hospital."

Hohokam Stadium is located near Center Street and Brown Road.

Image 1 of 4

A worker was rescued on Sept. 4 after getting stuck on a light pole at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The worker's current condition is unknown. His identity hasn't been released.

Map of Hohokam Stadium

The Source

  • The Mesa Fire and Medical Department

MesaNews