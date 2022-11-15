World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for every team to win in Qatar

Normally played in the summer, this year’s tournament will run from November 20 until December 18 on FOX to account for the weather in Qatar. They say seven days without soccer makes one weak, so any day away from the world’s biggest competition may feel like suffering. But don't worry, soccer bettors, we’re here to whet your appetite by looking at the odds for every team in the tournament.

The top three favorites are no surprise as Brazil (+450 at FOX Bet), England (+500 at FOX Bet) and France (+550 at FOX Bet) are the three best squads in the world. Interestingly all three have a chip on their shoulders coming off disappointing results in recent tournaments. France lost to Switzerland in the knockout stage of the 2020 Euros; England lost to Italy in the 2020 Euro Finals; Argentina defeated Brazil in the 2021 Copa America Final.

These three teams definitely have something to prove.

Although reaching the knockout stage would be considered a success, the USMNT (+20000) is looking to make the semifinals for the first time since 1930. Meanwhile, Mexico (+15000) is looking to not only make its eighth straight Round of 16 but go further than they have since they made the quarterfinals in 1986.

Let's dive into all the action by looking at the updated, post-draw odds for all 32 qualifying World Cup countries ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS FOR EVERY QUALIFYING COUNTRY TO WIN THE 2022 WORLD CUP*

Brazil: +450 ( bet $10 to win $55 total )

England : +500 ( bet $10 to win $60 total )

France : +550 ( bet $10 to win $65 total )

Argentina : +550 ( bet $10 to win $65 total )

Spain : +800 ( bet $10 to win $90 total )

Germany : +1000 ( bet $10 to win $110 total )

Portugal : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Belgium : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Netherlands : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Denmark : +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

Uruguay : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Croatia : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

Switzerland : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Senegal : +8000 ( bet $10 to win $810 total )

Serbia : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Mexico : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Ecuador: +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

United States: +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Poland : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Wales : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

South Korea : +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Japan: +25000 ( bet $10 to win $2,510 total )

Canada : +35000 ( bet $10 to win $3,510 total )

Cameroon : +35000 ( bet $10 to win $3,510 total )

Ghana: +35000 ( bet $10 to win $3,510 total )

Morocco : +35000 ( bet $10 to win $3,510 total )

Australia : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Qatar : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Tunisia : +50000 ( bet $10 to win $5,010 total )

Iran : +75000 ( bet $10 to win $7,510 total )

Saudi Arabia : +75000 ( bet $10 to win $7,510 total )

Costa Rica : +75000 ( bet $10 to win $7,510 total )

*Odds as of 11/14/2022

What else do you need to know about World Cup odds other than it can be seen on the FOX Sports networks?

From a historical perspective, upper-echelon teams tend to perform well on the big stage. Since 2002, the winners have been mostly chalk: France in 2018 (fourth-best odds), Germany in 2014 (second-best odds), Spain in 2010 (best odds), Italy in 2006 (sixth-best odds) and Brazil in 2002 (fourth-best odds).

In that vein, FOX Sports soccer analysts Doug McIntyre believes Germany (sixth-best odds) is a play that deserves attention.

"From a pure value perspective, it’s impossible to ignore Germany at +1000," he theorized. "For a four-time World Cup champ that is probably the hottest national team in the world right now — Die Mannschaft is unbeaten in 13 games since Hansi Flick took over a year ago — that’s an amazing potential payout."

"I think they have a better chance than England, which is somehow still at +500 despite their horrid performance in June’s Nations League matches."

However, FOX Sports soccer analyst David Mosse believes there is one long shot that might explode onto the stage, and not just because their nickname is Danish Dynamite.

"After reaching the semis of the last Euros, Denmark (+2800) is very much capable of a deep run in Qatar," he explained. "The presence of Christian Eriksen means they are not only dark horses but also potentially the feel-good story of the tournament."

So, which team are you betting on to win it all? As always, be sure to head to FOX Bet to make your wagers.

