World Series 2023: Arizona lawmaker wants bars to stay open later

An Arizona lawmaker is asking the governor to give Arizona Diamondbacks fans more time to celebrate during the World Series.

State Representative Matt Gress is asking Gov. Katie Hobbs to issue an executive order extending bar service hours to 3 a.m. Gress says fans will be able to show support for both the Diamondbacks and local businesses.

"Arizona is a state of champions, and the Diamondbacks’ journey to the World Series exemplifies that spirit," said Gress. "By extending service hours, we’re giving fans an extra hour to celebrate and support our local businesses. Let’s come together, have fun, and show the world why Arizona is the place to be."

Gress says his request is based on Arizona Revised Statute A.R.S. 4-244(15)(b), "which allows the governor to issue an executive order extending alcohol sales hours for professional or collegiate national sporting championship events."

"We can strike a balance between celebration and responsibility. With input from our dedicated public safety community, we can make this World Series a memorable and safe event for everyone involved," Gress added.

At least one bar owner says he likes to have options.

"I think for nightclubs, especially, they'll take full advantage of it," said Ross SImon, who owns a bar named Bitter & Twisted. "Meanwhile, for bars and pubs, we can just see how the flow goes that night."

Gov. Hobbs has not yet responded to Gress' request. She is reportedly talking with safety officials.