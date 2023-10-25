World Series: Downtown Phoenix gets ready to 'embrace the chaos' with the Arizona Diamondbacks

With the Arizona Diamondbacks winning the NLCS and heading to the World Series for the first time since 2001, businesses in the Valley are moving quickly to roll out the red carpet when the team comes home.

The team's upcoming World Series run means that some of the games in the fall classic will be played in Downtown Phoenix. This will mark the second time in 2023 that a major sports tournament will be played in the Valley, the first being the Super Bowl earlier in the year.

One marketer said while the Valley had three years to plan for the Super Bowl, the area only has days to prepare for the World Series. However, electronic signs have made it easier to flash an updated D-backs message.

Across from Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix, businesses are doing their best to pivot from "Rallying the Valley" for the Phoenix Suns to "Embracing the Chaos" for the D-backs.

"With the Suns' home opening this weekend, we were all in on focusing on that game," said Kira Northrop. "Little did we know the D-backs are making it to the series."

Northrop, who is with Willie's Taco Joint, worked during the Super Bowl. She is expecting the same energy around Downtown Phoenix for the World Series.

"I think it will be similar, but from what I've learned about baseball fans, I think it will be a little more wild down here than it was for the Super Bowl, especially with the series being Downtown," said Northrop.