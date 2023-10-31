World Series: Plan ahead as fans get ready for Game 4 on Halloween

It may be an understatement, but things are expected to get quite busy this Halloween in Downtown Phoenix.

That is because this Halloween is taking place amid Game 4 of the World Series at Chase Field, in addition to a Phoenix Suns game that is set to be played at Footprint Center, which is also in Downtown Phoenix.

For the World Series, gates to Chase Field will open at 2:00 p.m., with first pitch set at 5:03 p.m., while the Suns are expected to tip off against the Spurs at 7:00 p.m.

As if the World Series and an NBA game is not enough, non-sports fans are also expected to gather in Downtown Phoenix to celebrate Halloween at various bars and clubs, all of which could result in a rather expensive parking situation. Which is why Valley Metro officials are reminding people that the light rail is a great option.

The light Rail offers 12 park-and-ride locations across its network. They are located at the following stations:

19th Avenue and Dunlap

19th Avenue and Montebello

19th Avenue and Camelback

7th Avenue and Camelback

Central Ave and Camelback

38th Street and Washington

Dorsey and Apache Boulevard

McClintock and Apache Boulevard

Price-101 Freeway and Apache Boulevard

Sycamore and Main Street

Mesa Drive and Main Street

Gilbert Road and Main Street

Parking is free at the park-and-ride sites, but overnight parking will require a permit, according to Valley Metro's website. An all-day light rail ticket, meanwhile, costs $4 for those aged 19 to 64, while people from six to 18 years of age, as well as people 65 and older, on Medicare, or people with disabilities can purchase one-day passes for $2. Children 5 and younger can ride the light rail for free.

In anticipation of increased demand, Valley Metro officials say additional trains will be made available.

"We want to make it so simple for people to get Downtown," said Brittany Hoffman with Valley Metro. "Our operations team is ready. We did the Super Bowl. We know what its like to bring tons of fans."

Use the Valley Metro app to buy tickets

https://www.valleymetro.org/how-to-ride/online-tools/app