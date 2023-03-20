Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
12
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 AM MST, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:18 AM MDT until TUE 3:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

World War II mine detonated off coast of Croatia

By Austin Williams
Published 
World
FOX TV Stations

World War II mine detonated off coast of Croatia

A Second World War mine found off the coast of Rijeka, Croatia, was successfully detonated on Sunday, March 19, local police said.

Dramatic footage shows the moment a World War II mine which was found off the coast of Rijeka, Croatia in June was finally detonated in a separate location on Sunday, March 19, according to local police. 

Police said the German-made anti-ship mine contained 690 kilos of explosives and was discovered at a depth of 19 meters partially buried at the bottom of the port last June. 

Because of the near by residential buildings, the mine had to be transported to another location to be exploded. 

Authorities used balloons to raise the mine to a sustainable depth and moved it until they detonated it away from the land. 

Local media reported some local residents were evacuated the evening before the detonation, while transport facilities were suspended and shops were closed.

Video released by the Croatian Ministry of Internal Affairs shows the explosion.

Storyful contributed to this report. It was reported from Los Angeles. 