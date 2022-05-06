World's tallest dog confirmed: Meet 'Zeus' the Texas Great Dane

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
13
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
High Wind Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 11:15 PM MST, Maricopa County

World's tallest dog confirmed: Meet 'Zeus' the Texas Great Dane

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 4:00PM
News
FOX TV Digital Team
Guiness Record holding dog article

Zeus, a two-year-old Great Dane, is the world's tallest dog. (Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records)

Expand

WASHINGTON - The adage everything is bigger in Texas applies to many things, and apparently, it includes dogs. A Great Dane in the Lone Star State has earned the distinction as the world's tallest dog.

Zeus is two years old and lives in Bedford, Texas.  He was confirmed as the world's tallest dog at 3 ft and 5.18 inches, Guinness World Records announced on May 4.

Brittany Davis, Zeus' owner, told Guinness that she dreamed of having a Great Dane since she was a young girl. Her brother Garrett had a colleague who bred the dogs.

Zeus-sits-on-the-sofa-with-his-owner-Brittany-Davis.jpg

Zeus sits on the sofa with his owner Brittany Davis. (Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records)

Expand

According to Guinness, Garrett made her dream come true when he gifted her Zeus, who was 8 weeks old.

RELATED: 100-year-old man breaks world record for longest career at same company

Davis told Guinness the idea to reach out to the organization to determine if Zeus was the tallest dog in the world came up during a family gathering. Another Great Dane also named Zeus, from Otsego, Michigan, previously held the title of the world’s tallest dog.  Sadly, he passed away in 2014.

Zeus lives at home with his three Australian Shepherd siblings and feline sister, Penelope, according to Guinness.

Zeus-sits-with-Brittany.jpg

Zeus enjoys some time outside with owner Brittany Davis. (Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records)

Expand

Davis also shared with Guinness that Zeus being confirmed the world’s tallest dog reinforces how special he is. The Great Dane enjoys taking walks around the neighborhood, sleeping by the window, and visiting local farmer's markets.

Zeus also has a massive appetite matching his large stature. Davis told Guinness that it gets pricey to feed Zeus. The pup enjoys 12 cups of dog food a day and sometimes snacks on fried eggs and ice cubes.

Zeus-worlds-tallest-dog.jpg

Zeus, a two-year-old Great Dane, is the world's tallest dog. (Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records)

Expand

Great Danes tend to have shorter life spans based on their size, but Davis confirmed to Guinness that Zeus is happy and healthy.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



 