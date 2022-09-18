Expand / Collapse search

2 wounded after shooting at party near University of Arizona

By Associated Press Staff
Published 
Updated 5:43PM
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

 

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities were searching for a suspect who shot and wounded two people at a party early Sunday near the University of Arizona.

Campus police say officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a Tucson apartment complex on Sept. 18.

Tucson police have taken over the investigation after an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said it’s still unclear what led to the shooting.

Multiple shootings in Phoenix break out overnight, killing 4 people
article

Multiple shootings in Phoenix break out overnight, killing 4 people

Four people were killed in a series of shootings that broke out across the city of Phoenix on Sept. 17 and 18.

Body found inside a container by a Phoenix bicyclist, police confirm
article

Body found inside a container by a Phoenix bicyclist, police confirm

The shocking discovery of a body inside a container was made by a Phoenix bicyclist early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 17.