Yarnell Hill Fire survivor shares his journey to healing and how he's helping others

article

Sunday marks eleven years since the Yarnell Hill Fire in Yavapai County overran and killed nineteen Granite Mountain Hotshots.

The only member of the crew to survive the fire, Brendan McDonough, spoke with us on the eve of the tragedy that changed the trajectory of his life.

His journey to find healing has not been easy, but today his resiliency has come to light and he’s in a place where his focus is on advocating for others.

"I want to say the first 2 or 3 years there wasn't a day I didn't think about it," he says. "And when I'm going to think about it, like haunted by it, right?"

For McDonough, the lone survivor, healing has been a continuous effort.

19 hotshot firefighters were killed in the Yarnell Hill Fire 11 years ago.

"Eight years ago, I didn't even think I'd make it to the ten-year, right? And it was like, 'there's just no way,'" he said. "Can I kill myself or drinking myself to death or something (instead)?"

McDonough said building a family and building a relationship with God were key to his decision to find sobriety, and help others find it through his own recovery program, Hold Fast.

"The biggest thing that I've learned is a constant reliance, or at least trying to obtain that, through my relationship with God and that this is a continued work in my recovery from, you know, alcoholism and trauma," he said.

McDonough is also working to bring awareness to the mental health challenges firefighters and other first responders face as they dedicate their lives to protecting others.

"There's been some great changes that have happened in the culture of mental health, but it's even tougher in communities like that," he says. "They're the ones people are looking to and they can't show weakness during that time. They have to perform a job," he said.

A job, McDonough still feels called to today.

19 hotshot firefighters were killed in the Yarnell Hill Fire 11 years ago.

"Last November, I had an opportunity to take an EMT class, and so I did a two-week crash course EMT class and passed down in Tempe and took the National for for my entire EMT and passed that that week," he said. "I won't say which department specifically, but there's this department I've been testing for, and I had my first interview last week, and so it's something I've just been moving forward with."

Regardless of McDonough's future as a first responder, he says the most memorable day of his hotshot career will always stay with him, and he's happy to know it'll be a permanent part of Prescott, as a new downtown memorial is unveiled Sunday.

"You can very easily be in awe of this, this memorial. And it's just, it's just stunning," he said. "It's just a piece of art that that, you know, honors my brothers."

What does McDonough want to see improve for firefighters?

McDonough says mental health resources are key for these first responders, especially as wildfire season seems to get longer every year.

He also wants these crews to be properly compensated for their dangerous but essential work.

"As much as you know, families have healed and started non-profits and helped so many or remarried or got married and had kids and moved on in a sense, you know that's still always going to be there, right?" He said.

A memorial was unveiled last year for the Yarnell Hill hotshots whose lives were claimed in fighting one of the most deadly fires in Arizona history.

One of his new missions? To help wildland firefighters address pay issues.

McDonough says he supports legislation like the Wildland Firefighter Paycheck Protection Act of 2023, sponsored by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

That bill has not seen any movement since September.

McDonough hopes public backing can change that.

"It's (fire departments are) so understaffed right now because of this (lack of pay). This issue of who wants to go work a job that, you know, you're finding yourself at minimum wage," he said.

"If you support wildland firefighters, reach out to your local representative, share this with them."

Speaking of public backing, McDonough shared how appreciative he is of the Prescott community and how they've supported him in the years since the Yarnell Hill Fire.

Tomorrow will be a day to remember as he will be honored with a special memorial commemorating his hotshot brothers lost in the deadly fire.

He is looking forward to a beautiful tribute.