Yarnell woman dies after car collision involving Yavapai County sergeant

A woman was killed after being hit by a car driven by a Yavapai County sergeant on Highway 89 on Friday night.

County officials said Donna Gordon, 74, was struck while crossing the street on Highway 89 and Post Street in Yarnell.

The driver, a YCSO sergeant, had been driving home when the collision happened.

"YCSO has asked the Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit to investigate the incident and interview eyewitnesses," officials said.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision. The sergeant's name was not released.

