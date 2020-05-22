Yavapai County authorities dealing with rash of overdoses

article

Authorities in north-central Arizona are dealing with a rash of drug overdoses with many ending in death.

In a seven-month span beginning in October 2019, Prescott Valley police said there were 25 overdose calls with 10 deaths in Yavapai County.

Since last month, they said there have been another seven overdose calls and four deaths in Yavapai County.

In Prescott Valley alone, there have been eight overdose calls with no deaths.

The Yavapai County Overdose Fatality Review Board recently released a new report outlining overall findings on the cases that had been reviewed from 2016-19.

The review board was formed with the goal of determining recommendations to prevent accidental drug overdose deaths.

Authorities said most overdose deaths involve multiple drugs like methamphetamine, heroin, oxycodone, and fentanyl.

They said deaths have increased in recent years due to lung damage caused by vaping.

The most common ages of drug users are 21 to 30 with the second-highest category being ages 61 to 70.