Yavapai County officials looking for suspect who killed dog with crossbow

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who killed a dog with a crossbow on April 9 in Humboldt.

Officials say they found a Mastiff dog that had already been dead for several hours near Calumet Street and 3rd Alley.

The owners said they let the dog outside to use the bathroom around midnight the night before, and did not know what happened until officials notified them the next morning, officials say.

"There is little doubt the death of this dog was intentional," said Yavapai County officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at 928-771-3260 or Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

