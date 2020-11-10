Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots armed woman

article

Yavapai County authorities have released the name of a woman who was fatally shot after a domestic disturbance in the Village of Oak Creek.

County Sheriff’s officials said 56-year-old Wendy Jones was pronounced dead at the scene on Nov. 7.

Deputies responded to a call of a disturbance in the area around 7 p.m. in which a woman had discharged a firearm, according to sheriff’s officials.

They said the woman confronted the deputies outside of her home and was armed with a handgun.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies told the woman numerous times to drop the weapon but she did not and was shot.

The woman was later identified as Jones.

Advertisement

The shooting is being investigated by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.