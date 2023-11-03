Yavapai County Superior Court judge resigns following DUI arrest and conviction

A judge in Yavapai County will step down from her post, according to Arizona's Commission on Judicial Conduct, following her arrest and conviction for DUI.

According to a statement released on Nov. 3, Cele Hancock, who was a judge for the Yavapai County Superior Court, has agreed to step down from her post and judge as part of a deal. In addition, she agreed to not serve as a judicial officer in any capacity in Arizona.

"The Commission has agreed to forgo seeking formal disciplinary sanctions against Judge Hancock and will close the pending complaint. The stipulated resolution provides a prompt and final resolution to the pending complaint, while also protecting the public and the integrity of the judiciary," a portion of the statement read.

Hancock, according to the statement, was arrested and cited for DUI on Mar. 19, 2023, and was convicted in May of misdemeanor DUI.

According to the figures from Yavapai County, Hancock was elected unopposed as the Superior Court judge for the county's 5th judicial division in 2010, and ran unopposed in 2014, 2018 and 2022. Unlike state-level judges and superior court judges in Coconino, Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal Counties, superior court judges in Yavapai County are elected by voters.

