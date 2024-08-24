YCSO investigating crash that killed Prescott woman

article

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help, as they investigate a deadly crash that happened on Aug. 16.

In a statement, YCSO said the crash involved a white 1995 Toyota 4Runner that crashed off a cliff between 7:30 pm. and 8:00 p.m. in the Thumb Butte area.

"The accident location was on Thumb Butte Loop, approximately 2 miles from the Copper Basin junction," read a portion of the statement.

Per YCSO's initial statement, deputies found the car about 1,000 feet down a steep mountainside. The victim in the crash was identified as 39-year-old Kristin Little of Prescott.

YCSO say detectives are "particularly interested in gathering any information about the Toyota 4Runner, any other vehicles that may have been involved, or identifying any witnesses who may have seen the accident occur."

Anyone with information can call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Area where the crash happened