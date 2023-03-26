YCSO Sergeant passes away following medical emergency: 'An exemplary role model'

article

A Yavapai County Sheriff's Sergeant passed away on March 24.

Sgt. Thomas W. Tieman had a heart attack at his home early in the morning, the sheriff's office said. First responders arrived to help him, but once he was taken to the hospital, he died.

"Sergeant Tieman was a dedicated and loyal public servant in Arizona for over 25 years. Sergeant Tieman began his career in law enforcement in 1994 with the Arizona Department of Corrections. He moved on to the Eager Police Department for three years and then the Springerville Police Department for six years," the sheriff's office said.

For the last 15 years, he was with YCSO. He served as a patrol deputy, in the training unit, search and rescue, special weapons, SWAT and a regional training academy sergeant.

Tieman is survived by his wife, four adult children, and his parents.

"Tommy Tieman was not only a dedicated member of our agency, but an exemplary role model for his fellow law enforcement personnel", Sheriff David Rhodes said. "He led with integrity, loyalty, and courage. He will be remembered for his selfless service to our community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

