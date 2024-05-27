A year later: Phoenix tiger cub seized by police is doing well at Minnesota sanctuary

It's been a year since a tiger cub was seized from a Phoenix home and was moved from Arizona to a Minnesota sanctuary.

The cub went from living locked in a small cage inside a closet to rolling in the grass at the sanctuary.

Indy has made herself right at home at the Wildcat Sanctuary in Minnesota.

"Here we are a year later, Indy has been growing. She is being the tiger that she was born to be," said Judson Tharin with the Wildcat Sanctuary.

Her journey is unique.

She was rescued because of a post on social media.

A Phoenix man pleaded guilty after trying to sell Indy on Facebook Marketplace for $25,000.

The last time we saw her, Indy was at a local wildlife rescue in Arizona.

"With Indy being temporarily held at Southwest Wildlife, they reached out to us because we have a relationship with them and knew that we would be able to offer her a forever home," Tharin said.

Her forever home is exactly what she needs as she continues to grow.

"Indy has an in-ground pool in her yard. Indy loves toys and bloodsicles," Tharin said. "Certainly, she's staying active. Certainly, she's socializing. She's also doing what big cats do and resting or sleeping for a big part of the day as well."

The nonprofit rescue facility says tigers in captivity can live up to 20+ years and it can cost up to $15,000 a year to care for a tiger.