Man tried to sell tiger cub on social media, Phoenix Police say

A man who police say was in illegal possession of a tiger cub and tried to sell the animal has been arrested.

Phoenix Police say 25-year-old Carlos Alcaraz was arrested on Jan. 23 after officers negotiated the sale of the animal before serving a search warrant at a home near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road.

Several other animals were found inside the home, including baby snapping turtles and a baby American alligator.

Alcaraz was booked into jail. All of the animals were turned over to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

